J&K moving towards becoming militancy-free: DGP

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is moving towards becoming a militancy-free region, the Union territory’s police chief Dilbag Singh said on Saturday, noting that militant incidents are “drastically down” and the number of active militants is at an all-time low.

Singh, the director general of J-K Police, spoke to reporters on the sidelines of a function at District Police Lines (DPL), Sopore, in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

“The place (Sopore), which was known for terrorism, is now terror-free. We are now proud of the fact that J-K in its entirety is by and large moving towards (becoming) terror-free region,” Singh said.

He said militancy is drastically down and the number of militants who are active now is at an all-time low.

“Our effort is to eradicate the remnants of militancy wherever they are and in whatever form,” he added.

The DGP said the next challenge for the police and other stakeholders would be to launch a special drive against the militant generated by drug smuggling and drug abuse.

“We will fight with equal vigour, strength. So, we have to move from terror-free J-K to drug-free J-K to stop it,” he said.

Asked about the preparations for the Panchayat elections that are due in November, he said, “Whatever security requirements are there, these would be fulfilled absolutely.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print