Woman posing as police officer arrested in Baramulla

Baramulla: Police in Baramulla have arrested a woman who was impersonating as a police officer and recovered police uniform and Rs 10,000 cash from her possession.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that police station Kunzer received a complaint from one person namely Wasif Hassan of Kunzer stating therein that during a bus journey where he was approached by a woman who identified herself as Ashia, claiming to be a sub-inspector currently stationed at Police Station Kunzar.

The statement reads that she assured the complainant that she had the authority to secure a position for him as a constable in J&K Police. “Lured by the promise of a job opportunity, he gave Rs 10,00 to the impersonating police officer.”

It reads that the woman further re-contacted Hasan, soliciting additional amount to expedite the delivery of his appointment order.

“She promised that this process would be completed within 2 to 3 days. Suspecting deception, Hasan promptly reported the matter to Police Station Kunzer. Accordingly, a case was registered in police station and investigation was set into motion.”

It added that during the course of investigation, Police successfully apprehended the accused person known as Ashia (fake name), whose real identity has been revealed as Bisma Yousuf Sheikh daughter of Mohd Yousuf Sheikh of Khag.

“In addition to her apprehension, the investigating team also recovered a police uniform and Rs 10,000 from her possession that had been fraudulently obtained from Hasan,” it reads—

