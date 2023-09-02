J&K all set to become ‘terror free region’ soon: DGP Dilbagh Singh

Sopore: Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Saturday said the UT is moving towards becoming a “terror free region” and the police will now take on drug challenge tooth and nail.

“Jammu and Kashmir is all set to become a terror free region. Terrorism is at an all time low and the number of terrorists is very less We are working to eradicate remanants of terrorism,” the DGP told reporters as per news agency—said on the side-lines of a function at District Police Lines (DPL), Sopore. He said that police will now take on the challenge of drug menace and will ensure to eradicate drug abuse and narco-smuggling from J&K.

“Sopore was once known as a hot bed of militancy and today business is flourishing everywhere here. Peace prevails on roads and there is a smile on the faces of people,” the DGP said. He was accompanied by DIG north Kashmir range, Vivek Gupta.

He said after terrorism, next challenge is drug smuggling. “We are committed to make J&K a drug free place,” he said.

To a query about two incidents where Sikh community members were found dead in Baramulla and Tral, the DGP said that such incidents are general ones. “Police have taken cognizance of both incidents and there is no need to worry. FIR has been lodged and probe is on,” he said. “The case of death of Sikh community member from Baramulla has been handed over to the Crime Branch.”

On Panchayat polls preparations, the DGP said that all arrangements are in place and police will ensure smooth polls as and when they are held—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print