Hajin man dies after getting crushed under concrete mixer

Bandipora: A man in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district died after getting crushed under a concrete mixer.

He was identified as Fayaz Ahmad Wani, son of Ghulam Mohiuddin Wani a resident of Hajin.

Wani who is said to be in his 40’s was a laborer and was working at a construction site at Banger Mohalla when the incident happened.

He had received critical injuries, locals said.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby CHC hospital, where doctors referred him to SKIMS Soura in Srinagar.

However, Wani succumbed to his injuries before reaching there.

