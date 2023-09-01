Hajin man dies after getting crushed under concrete mixer

By on No Comment

Bandipora: A man in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district died after getting crushed under a concrete mixer.

He was identified as Fayaz Ahmad Wani, son of Ghulam Mohiuddin Wani a resident of Hajin.

Wani who is said to be in his 40’s was a laborer and was working at a construction site at Banger Mohalla when the incident happened.

He had received critical injuries, locals said.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby CHC hospital, where doctors referred him to SKIMS Soura in Srinagar.

However, Wani succumbed to his injuries before reaching there.

Hajin man dies after getting crushed under concrete mixer added by on
View all posts by GOWHAR MAQBOOL →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.