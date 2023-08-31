SKUAST-K Vice-Chancellor Professor Nazir Ahmad Ganai lays foundation stones for training Hall and Tribal farmers Hostel at KVK Zanskar

Srinagar:Vice-Chancellor Professor Nazir Ahmad Ganai along with Director Extension Professor Dil Mohammad Makdoomi and Director Planning & Monitoring/Estate Officer Dr. Haroon R. Naik visited KVK Zanskar to oversee the activities of the Kendra.

They firstly visited the protected cultivation units of the station and expressed satisfaction over the cultivation of vegetables in the playhouses designed as per the need of Zanskar weather and climatic conditions and examined all the crops grown there which include conventional and exotic vegetables besides other produce like Tomato, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Cucumber, Cabbages etc. Vice-Chancellor and Director Extension appreciated the scientists and field staff of KVK Zanskar for their load work and efforts for awareness among the farmers community at Zanskar for propogation of quality seeds.

Also a Kisan Mela was organized in which the progressive farmers displayed their produce in diversity in Zanskar including organic Cheese, Churpey, underground vegetables much bigger in size than grown in Kashmir conditions. The Vice-Chancellor Directors interacted with all the farmers and appreciated and encouraged them.

The Handloom items and products made of sheep wool produced by Progressive Self Help Groups were on display in the Mela as well which were appreciated by the visiting team.

A Kissan interaction meeting was also held in which Vice-Chancellor assured visit of farmer of Zanskar to KVK Srinagar. Vice-Chancellor gave suggestions for some marketing and Packaging practices and promised arranging of training for farmers of the region. Director Extension recalled the participation of progressive farmers of Zanskar to Jammu and SKUAST-K where they got prizes which were distributed among them by Honourable Lt. Governor and Honourable Vice Chancellor respectively. Director Extension promised them trainings on value addition of vegetable and other farm produce.

The function ended with the thanks of Dr. F.A. Shah Khan and Dr. Shabber Hussain.

