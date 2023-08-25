PM Modi meets top scientists in South Africa

Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a noted geneticist and a rocket scientist in South Africa on Thursday and exchanged views on disease screening and the future of energy.

Modi is in South Africa on a three-day visit. He has attended the 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India’s relations with those countries.

Modi held engaging discussions with South African geneticist & CEO of the Academy of Science of South Africa, Dr. Himla Soodyall, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi posted on X.

