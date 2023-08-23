2007 hate speech: SC stays trial court order directing Azam Khan to give voice sample

New Delhi:The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed an order of a trial court directing Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to give a voice sample in a case of allegedly delivering a hate speech and using derogatory language against BSP chief Mayawati in 2007.

The voice sample has been sought to match it with Khan’s speech, which was made during a public meeting in Rampur’s Tanda area in 2007 and recorded on a CD.

A bench of justices A S Bopanna and P K Mishra issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the complainant in the case on the plea filed by Khan.

