New Delhi:Gold jumped Rs 110 to Rs 59,410 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid strong cues in overseas market, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 59,300 per 10 gram.

Silver also rallied Rs 1,000 to Rs 74,500 per kg

