Centre asks onion farmers not to worry about export curbs as govt restarts procurement at Rs 2,410/quintal

New Delhi: Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday alleged that some “political opponents” are creating a “wrong picture” about the export duty slapped on onion, and urged farmers not to worry as the Centre has restarted procurement at Rs 2,410/quintal for its buffer stock.

The minister asserted that the decision to impose a 40 per cent export duty on onion has been taken to protect the consumers’ interest, but at the same time the Centre has also decided to purchase additional 2 lakh tonnes of onion from farmers to avoid any panic selling.

He also said the government will increase the size of the buffer stock and procure more from farmers if the need arise.

