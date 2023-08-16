‘Govt committed to welfare of KPs’

Srinagar: The government is firmly committed to the welfare of Kashmir Pandit and ensuring justice to Pandit community members whose land and houses were “illegally occupied and to those who had to sell their land under duress”, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday.
“The process of construction of houses for Kashmiri Pandit Government employees has been expedited and we are committed to execute all the projects within the timeframe,” he said in his Independence Day speech at Bakshi Stadium here.
The issues of Kashmiri Pandit community, Pak and West Pakistan refugee families are being resolved through the Special Governance Camps, for which, programmes were organized in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Pune, Haridwar, Chandigarh and Pathankot, he added.
