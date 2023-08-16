Every citizen given opportunity to live lives fearlessly: LG

Says Militancy Tried To Destroy Cultural Richness Of ‘Peer Vaer’

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said Jammu and Kashmir today is characterized by peace and inclusive development.

“The transformation and rapid progress in diverse sectors in the last three years is unprecedented in its history,” he said in his Independence Day speech at Bakshi Stadium here.

“There is renewed enthusiasm and vigour among entrepreneurs for industrialization. New roads, tunnels, railway lines, power projects, airport terminals, industrial estates and shopping malls are being constructed and all around us we are witnessing the emergence of prosperity and happiness,” he said

The hard work, dedication and determination of 1.3 crore citizens, he said, is shaping the new destiny of J&K.

“Last year, I gave a pledge to the people to build a fear-free, corruption-free, employment-rich and drug-free Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. By “dismantling” the militancy ecosystem, he said, every citizen has been given the opportunity to live their lives fearlessly and on their own terms. “Interventions of digital governance have eradicated the systemic corruption that was prevalent in our society, to a great extent. A historic 90% approval rating in delivery of online public services is a testimony to growing relationship and trust between government and the citizens,” he said, adding, “Apart from merit-based selections for 29,806 government jobs, countless selfemployment opportunities are being made available to kick start the entrepreneurial journeys of youth.”

Last year, he said, 786 youth started their entrepreneurial journey. Dedicated efforts, he said, are being taken for a ‘Drug-free Jammu and Kashmir’. “Drug-free Panchayat campaign has strengthened our fight against this menace at the grass root level. Increase in registration of cases, arrests and seizures under the PNDT Act, shows the commitment of administration towards realizing the goal of nasha-mukt Jammu and Kashmir.”

This paradise on earth, he said, has been the land of all spiritual streams since times immemorial. “However, the (militancy) exported by our neighboring country had tried to destroy the tranquility and cultural richness of this soil of ‘Peer Vaer’,” he said, adding, “(Militancy) is one of the gravest threats to peace and progress. The ideology of (militancy) and separatism is cancer for the society and all its forms have to be completely eliminated.”

There is need to identify the remaining elements and isolate them, he said. “We need to stop using double standards for terrorism. A terrorist has to be called a terrorist. We are determined to take decisive and tough action against terrorism and strike the last nail in the coffin of terrorist and secessionist ecosystem.”

He said “overwhelming” participation of citizens in the G20 Summit, Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and Muharram procession after three decades, testify the beginning of a new era of peace and tranquility for the Union territory. “Today, we stand firm our determination to build the Jammu and Kashmir of our dreams.”

He also “assured our brave soldiers guarding the borders that citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and the entire nation, stand shoulder to shoulder with you.”

“We believe in peace, we believe in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and mutual goodwill. We are fully committed to safeguard national interests and if provoked, we are capable of giving a befitting response to any attempt of aggression.”

He said three years ago, he shared a dream of building a new Jammu and Kashmir with people, which harmonizes modernity and spirituality, which moves forward with unwavering passion and resolution. “A Jammu and Kashmir which thrives in diversity and focuses on inner and outer growth with faith and humanity. A Jammu and Kashmir which cherishes equality, social justice and equal opportunities for all. A Jammu and Kashmir where the people are at peace and everyone has the freedom to live as they want. A Jammu and Kashmir where the roaring sound of factories, the laughter of farmers, the soaring ambitions from playgrounds and music reverberating from lakes and rivers fills the sky. A Jammu and Kashmir which brings new hope for the youth, farmers and women. A Jammu and Kashmir which commands respect and which contributes extensively in the process of nation building.”

Jammu and Kashmir, he said, has witnessed rapid growth over three successive years and “we have been successful in realizing these resolutions to a certain extent.”

“Wherever I go, I see our Union Territory on the move and various sectors are showing impressive growth. Yet, we have miles to go and many more milestones to achieve,” he said.

