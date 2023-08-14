Police attach house, over Rs 69 lakh of drug smugglers in Baramulla

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police have seized a two-storied house and cash Rs over 69 lakh of drug smugglers in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that police attached two-storied house valued about Rs 21.97 lakh and cash amounting to Rs 69.20 lakh of drug smugglers under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of NDPS Act 1985 in Uri area.

The statement reads that the seizure material belonged to Ghulam Rasool Sheikh son of Abdul Aziz Sheikh Uri and others. “The house was linked to case FIR No. 81/2023 under section 8/21, 29 NDPS Act of Police Station Uri. The investigation proved that the immovable/ movable property was raised from illicit trafficking by the drug smugglers.”

It reads that Baramulla Police had alsi attached properties worth 68.65 lakh of drug smugglers which include 2 houses, 3 vehicles and cash to the tune of rs 41.72 lakh in Pattan, Kreeri & Kamalkote.

“Besides, SAFEM (FOP) A & NDPSA, New Delhi confirmed attachment of property (Illegal acquired property by drug smugglers) orders of Baramulla Police at Pattan & Kreeri in which house and vehicle was attached.”—

