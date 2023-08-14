Peace, prosperity should be our common goal: LG

Attends ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ programme at Srinagar

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ programme at Srinagar today.

Students, common man, Mitti Mitra from Panchayats, Blocks, Urban Local Bodies came together to pay homage to the soil of motherland.

The Lt Governor paid tributes to the freedom fighters, martyrs and administered the Panch Pran pledge to the students, PRI members and the people. He also interacted with freedom fighters, their family members and took their blessings.

“I bow my head in reverence to the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and heroes who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. The memories of their martyrdom will forever live on in our hearts and inspire us,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor observed that the Panch Pran Pledge, Vasudha Vandan, Veeron ka Vandan & Amrit Kalash Yatra across the UT reflects our resolve, our spirit and dedication to the motherland.

He called upon Youth to take inspiration from the valour and courage of brave hearts and strive to become worthy heirs of great leaders.

Mitti (Soil) of the pious land of Jammu Kashmir will soon reach the National Capital in Amrit Kalash. It is a symbol of the sacrifice of our bravehearts, a reflection of the new dreams, new aspirations of the people of J&K, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor said that Vasudha Vandhan program reminds us about our duty towards the nature. The campaign to plant 75 saplings in every village and develop the ‘Amrit Vatika’ is an opportunity to rededicate ourselves to the efforts of sustainable development, he added.

Stressing that the entire nation, the entire world is one family, the Lt Governor said peace and prosperity in the society should be our common goal.

“Let us devote ourselves to the ideals of great personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Lokmanya Tilak and work for the larger interest of the society,” the Lt Governor said.

As a part of the ongoing ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign, Shila-Falkam will be installed in every village of J&K as a tribute to the brave sons of Maa Bharati.

The Lt Governor urged the PRI members to involve students, youth and local residents in large numbers with this campaign.

Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the UT Administration is determined to honour the memories of great personalities, martyrs and great souls who have dedicated their life for building a peaceful and prosperous future of J&K UT, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also congratulated the students, the people and district administration for breaking the record of human chain formed in Srinagar under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. More than 15,000 people participated in today’s event.

Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor SMC, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, Senior officers of Civil and Police Administration, freedom fighters, their families, PRI members and Students in large numbers were present.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print