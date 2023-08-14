MeT predicts hot, humid weather in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 14 Weather department here on Monday forecast mainly hot, humid and dry conditions even though chances of “brief spell” of rain at “isolated places” have not been ruled out.A meteorological department official here told that there was rain at isolated places of Jammu region while weather was partly cloudy in Ramban-Banihal and in Kashmir valley.“Mainly hot, humid and dry weather is expected during the next 24 hours. Rain may occur at isolated to scattered places of Jammu & Kashmir towards late afternoon and evening, although chances are less,” he said.On August 15, he said, there is a possibility of early morning showers at some places of J&K and weather is expected to be dry during the rest of the day. In fact, he said, there is no forecast of any major rainfall this week.Meanwhile, he said, Srinagar had a low of 21.0°C against 21.6°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.7°C for the summer capital.Jammu district, he said, recorded a minimum of 23.6°C against 26.1°C on the previous night. It was 1.4°C below normal for the winter capital, the official added.

