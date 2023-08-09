Man allegedly molests girl in moving car in Srinagar, arrested: Police

Srinagar: A man was arrested for allegedly molesting and injuring a girl in a moving car in Srinagar on Wednesday, police said here.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that police station Rainawari received a complaint from a girl that she took a lift in a car near Bishamber Nagar Khanyar, only to be dropped at Botkadal Lal Bazar but while on the move the car driver tried to molest her.

The statement reads that the girl alleged that when she resisted, the accused forced her out of the car near Badmawari, resulting in injuries to her.

“A case FIR No. 35/2023 U/S 342, 366, 354, 307 IPC has been registered in police station Rainawari and investigation of the case was set into the motion,” it reads.

It added that during the investigation, CCTV footages were minutely examined and the accused was detected and apprehended within the shortest period of time.

Police also urged the public to install CCTVs as it helps in cracking such heinous crimes—(KNO)

