1002 militants killed in 761 terror attacks in J&K between 2018 and 2022: Centre

Srinagar’: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that 174 civilians, 308 security personnel, and 1002 militants were killed in 761 terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir between 2018 and 2022.Rai in a written reply to a question, he said that 174 civilians were killed in J&K in 761 terror attacks in the erstwhile state in the last 5 years between 2018 and 2022. “Furthermore, 35 civilians were killed in the Union Territory in 626 encounters occurred in the same period,” he said, adding that the number of security personnel killed during the same period remained at 308 and 1002 terrorists were also eliminated by security forces.He also said that the ministry of home affairs administers a central scheme for assistance to civilian victims, family of victims of terrorists, communal, LWE violence and cross border firing and mine or IED blasts on Indian territory for providing gratuitous assistance to the affected civilians as an immediate help for the sustenance and maintenance of the families of the victims.”The scheme has been in operation since 2008. The compensation has been announced from Rs 3 Lakh to 5 Lakh for 24-8-2016 onwards. State governments make the payment and thereafter claim reimbursement,” he said—

