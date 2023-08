Ganderbal: A labourer was electrocuted to death near the Khyber Fisheries farm in Checki Akhal area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s district Ganderbal.

An official said that the labourer identified as Ubaid Ahmad Dar (23) S/o Mushtaq Ahmad Dar of Pattan got electrocuted today.

He said that soon after the incident he was shifted to SDH Kangan where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident—(KNO)

