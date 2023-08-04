Militancy Case: NIA Conducts Raids At Five Different Locations in South Kashmir

Srinagar, August : National Investigation Agency on Friday morning were carrying raids at five different locations in South Kashmir in a militancy related case.
Official sources said that an NIA team with the assistance of police and CRPF started raiding at 5 different places in Kulgam and Pulwama.The raids were also being carried out at the house of killed Hizb Commander Omar Ganie resident at Shouch.They further said that the searches are being carried in connection with militancy case RC 5/22. More details follow.
