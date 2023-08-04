MeT Predicts Hot And Dry Weather In J&K*

Srinagar: Weather department on Friday forecast mainly hot and dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir but isolated late afternoon or evening showers has not been ruled out.

“Mainly hot and dry weather is expected today. Rain may occur at isolated to scattered places of Jammu & Kashmir towards late afternoon/evening,” a meteorological department official said .

He said that no large change was expected with the weather on weekend and same conditions are expected on August 5-6.

He said from August 7-10, “mainly dry weather” is expected.

“There is no forecast of any major rainfall this week and weather is expected to be mainly hot and dry.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print