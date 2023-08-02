Donald Trump indicted over efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat

Washington: Donald Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury for his wide-ranging efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, the third time the former US president has been criminally charged as he seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024.

The 45-page indictment was filed in Washington, DC, by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has led investigations into the former president on behalf of the US Department of Justice.

The four-count indictment charges the 77-year-old Republican with conspiring to defraud the US, conspiring to disenfranchise voters, and conspiring and attempting to obstruct an official proceeding.

