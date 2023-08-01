Crime Branch Srinagar chargesheets 2 accused in loan fraud case

Srinagar: Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar produced the chargesheet against two accused persons for getting bank loan on fake and forged documents in Srinagar.

According to a statement,the chargesheet was filed in Case FIR No. 60/2016 of P/S Crime Branch Kashmir against two individuals for their alleged involvement in commission of offences punishable under Sections 419, 468, 471, 120-B, 201 of RPC, r/w Sections 5(1) and 5(2) of P.C. Act.

The statement reads that brief facts of the case are that Crime Branch Kashmir had received a communication from the Tehsildar (South) Srinagar along with enclosures which, inter-alia, revealed that these accused individuals, in a criminal conspiracy, have dishonesty and fraudulently prepared fake and forged revenue extracts and have produced the same before J&K Bank, Branch Unit Hari Singh High Street, Srinagar for obtaining a loan.

“The Bank authorities had referred the revenue extracts toTehsildar (South) Srinagar for authentication which on verification were found to be fake and forged. Accordingly, the instant Case was registered at P/S Crime Branch Kashmir in the year 2016 and investigation started,” it reads.

It reads that during investigation, the allegations levelled were substantiated and proved. “As such, the chargesheet has been presented against the accused before Anti-Corruption Court, Srinagar for judicial determination,” it reads—

