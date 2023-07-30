Soldier goes missing in Kulgam

Kulgam: A soldier went missing on Saturday evening from Asthal area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, while as efforts are on to locate his whereabouts, official sources said.

Official sources said that the solider Javid Ahmad Wani son of Muhammad Ayoub Wani, a resident of Asthal area of Kulgam went missing since last evening.

“Last evening he went to Chawalgam area for purchasing some food items in his Alto vehicle bearing registration number (JK-18B 7201). Since then he has not reported back to home his home,” they said

The soldier was on leave since Eid-Ul-Azha and is posted in Leh, Ladakh.

Meanwhile, the mother of missing soldier in a video mesage has appealed one and all to allow her son go back to his home. “My son in innocent and he is too young. I am seeking forgiveness if my son has committed any wrong. I appeal one and all to allow my son return home, “She said.

Meanwhile, a senior police official said that a massive man hunt has been launched to trace the soldier—(KNO)

