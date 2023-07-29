World looking at India as nursery of new possibilities: PM Modi

New Delhi: The world is looking at India as a nursery of new possibilities and several countries are approaching the government for setting up IIT campuses there, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Delivering the inaugural address at the “Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam” on the third anniversary of the launch of the National Education Policy (NEP), the prime minister said various global universities are also interested in setting up their campuses in India.

“The world is looking at India as a nursery of new possibilities. Many countries are approaching us to open IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) campuses there. Two IIT campuses — one in Tanzania and one in Abu Dhabi — are already about to start operations…. Various global universities are also reaching out to us, expressing their interest in setting up campuses in India,” Modi said.

