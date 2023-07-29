‘Efforts on to bring Kashmir to mainstream filmmaking’

Srinagar: Efforts are being made to bring Kashmir to mainstream filmmaking which will help generate employment avenues, says actor Lalit Parimoo.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the release of “Lafzon Mein Pyaar”, Parimoo said it was good that cinema related activities have resumed in the Valley.

Parimoo, who plays the role of the father of the protagonist, said the shooting for the movie in Kashmir went on smoothly and there was immense support from the locals.

“Everyone is trying to bring Kashmir back to the mainstream state for filmmaking and to generate more economic and employment through films,” he said.

Last year, INOX multiplex was inaugurated in Sonwar area of Srinagar city.

Recently, cinema halls were opened in Shopian, Pulwama, and Baramulla. J-K LG Manoj Sinha has said cinema halls will come up in Ganderbal, Bandipora and Kulgam districts by September this year.

The “Haider” actor said film production is an economic activity and everyone involved in it thrives from it.

Asked about the sense of fear among the locals in Kashmir even as cinemas have opened up at various places, Parimoo said in Kashmir, theatres have not been working for decades.

“Yes, it will take time for people to accept the opening of cinema halls in Kashmir,” he added.

