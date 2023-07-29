4 militant associates held: Police

Srinagar: Police on Friday said that it along with Army busted a grenade throwing module by arresting four militant associates/”conspirators” in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district thereby solving Yaripora grenade attack case in which several civilians were injured.
In a handout, the police said that on 24th may 2022, a grenade was hurled on a police party at Main Chowk Yaripora, however the grenade missed the intended target and exploded in the crowd nearby, in which 13 persons got injured. Accordingly, a case FIR No. 24/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Yaripora and investigation of the case was set into motion.
Police spokesman further stated that during the course of investigation, Kulgam Police alongwith Army (1RR), arrested four militant associates/conspirators for their involvement in the case. They have been identified as Nasir Nabi Dar son of Ghulam Nabi Dar, Mohd Abass Dar son of Abdul Ghani Dar, both residents of Gundchahal Frisal, Aaqib Majid Ganie son of Abdul Majid Ganie resident of Badroo, Yaripora and Zahid Ali Bhat son of Ali Mohd Bhat resident of Kokergund Yaripora.
Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including a pistol, 02 pistol magazines, 14 pistol rounds and a hand grenade were recovered from their possession. Investigation of the case is going on, reads the statement.
