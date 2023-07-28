CS reviews arrangements for I-Day

Calls Upon Officers To Organize Grand Celebrations To Mark Occasion

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, DrArun Kumar Mehta today chaired a high-level meeting of senior civil and security officers to review the final arrangements for the Independence Day 2023 at Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home, RK Goyal; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; Administrative Secretaries of all Departments, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir/Jammu, ADGP Jammu/Kashmir, Director Information J&K, HoDs of various Departments, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of all districts, senior officers of Army, CRPF and other security agencies as well as other concerned officers both in person and through video conferencing.

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on various aspects of the event, including security measures, traffic management, cultural programs, flag hoisting ceremonies, public engagements and other related arrangements.

Addressing the officers, Dr. Mehta remarked that Independence Day of any nation holds immense significance for its citizens. He observed that the day symbolizes the spirit of freedom and unity and therefore grand celebrations right from Panchayat level should be held with due fervour to mark this grand occasion. He emphasized on the need for meticulous planning and coordination to ensure a seamless and befitting celebration, showcasing the nation’s pride and achievements.

While reviewing the preparedness of the main event to be held at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, the Chief Secretary directed the concerned officers to ensure fool proof security in-and-around the main venue. He directed the traffic department to identify space for proper parking of vehicles with due adherence to protocol near the venue.

Calling upon the officers to make the event a festive occasion, the Chief Secretary asked the officers that all government offices, buildings, schools, colleges and universities should hoist the national flag on August 15 with proper flag code. He asked the DCs that similar kind of celebrations should be organised from in their respective districts. He also asked them to hoist flags near AmritSarovars constructed in different Panchayats.

The Chief Secretary directed the Commissioner Secretary Information Department that the recently inaugurated National Anthem Singing Competition should be organised in collaboration with the education department so that maximum students can participate in it. He directed all DCs to popularise this campaign in their respective districts by keeping synergy with concerned district information offices.

He also asked the Director Information that proper Media Plan should be drafted well in advance to facilitate the media persons at the venue.

Dr Mehta also directed all the officers that the Swachta campaigns should be organised in all government offices. He also asked them to illuminate all government buildings to mark this occasion.

The Chief Secretary enjoined upon all DCs that taking selfie with ‘Mitti’ of the village or earthen ‘Diya’ in hand as well as ‘VasudhaVandan’ under which each Gram Panchayat will replenish mother earth by planting at least 75 plant saplings preferentially around the already established AmritSarovars, should be popularized in their districts so that maximum people participate. He also asked them that ‘MittiYatras’ from Panchayats should be organized on massive scale.

Dr. Mehta also asked the officers that one person from each block of all districts being sent to New Delhi with its ‘Mitti’ for construction of the National Memorial at Kartavya Path should be selected well in advance and preference should be given to youth who have excelled in sports or have been National Awardees or State Awardees.

The Chief Secretary also directed the Culture Department that the programs to be performed by their artists during the event should create patriotic fervor among the audiences and give message of unity and spirit of freedom.

The Chief Secretary directed the officers that that all District Development Council members, participating in the event should be facilitated. He urged that the speeches of public representatives on the I-Day event should emphasize on ‘Digital J&K’ initiative and highlight government achievements like NashaMukht JK, Jan Baghidari, Apki Zameen Apki Nigrani and other remarkable achievements of Jammu and Kashmir made during the past few years.

Dr. Mehta also asked all the officers that ‘HarGharTiranga’ campaign should be held on massive scale and all the people should participate in this event quite enthusiastically. He also asked the security agencies to facilitate the movement of people on the day.

He advised the concerned officers that in case of inclement weather, arrangements should be made beforehand so that I-Day celebrations would pass off smoothly.

On the occasion, all the officers gave their inputs and the status of arrangements wherein the Chief Secretary expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements and preparedness for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

