Beyond Humans: A Nature-Centric Worldview

We, humans, must redefine ourselves as being a part of this planet like other living things and limit our intrusion for the larger cause of respecting the diversity and richness of life

Anthropocentrism (human-centred) is a dominant feature of major world perspectives and ideologies that have a direct bearing on how our societies are structured. The human-centric attitude has perforated deep into our common sense and an urge for an alternative vision rarely pops up. We, humans, construct the definitions of the universe and earth that are compatible with our greed and self-aggrandizing material nature. The value of the ‘other’ creations of nature is defined in terms of their utility for us as human beings with no regard to their intrinsic value as part of this universe. They are peripheral to the ‘human consciousness’ to the extent that we define them only in terms of their potential to satisfy our greed and lust.

How we perceive things around us has a bearing on how we tend to interact with them. Our ideology about anything has an impact on our relationship with it. Our human-centric view of this world has had its fallouts and ramifications. This worldview has taken a heavy toll on nature and the environment. The definition of land, water, air and other environmental components as just ‘Resources For The Human’ has caused plunder and loot. The rapid extinction of an increasing number of species, the pollution of air, water and land, the increasing global temperatures, and the rampant glacial melting are attributed to human intrusion and actions. Our actions as humans are motivated and inspired by our anthropocentric presumptions.

‘Deep ecology’ as a philosophical and ecological perspective in this regard has brought out to light some subtle notions and perspectives that do not figure in normal discourses about life. Arne Naess, a strong proponent of Deep Ecology writes “ The richness and diversity of our planet is not simply material resources, but a richness and diversity of values.” This suggests that we must transcend the utilitarian notions about the environment and life that exists, we must cherish the essential value of all species and ecosystems. It rests on the notion of what may be called ‘Biospherical Egalitarianism’ which holds every ecosystem and every species in equal worth. There is no hierarchy in different forms of life that exist in this universe rather there is a fundamental equality between different ecosystems and species. It is this equality and importance of all that holds the natural balance and harmony intact and keeps life going.

The non-human world shall flourish not only for its utility but primarily for its own sake. The diversity of life that exists on the planet shall be preserved for its intrinsic beauty and value. We, humans, must redefine ourselves as being a part of this planet like other living things and limit our intrusion for the larger cause of respecting the diversity and richness of life. This sort of environmental radicalism is the need of the hour given the terrible damage that has already occurred to this earth and the possibility of impending catastrophe that lies ahead.

While so much talk is going on regarding environmental sustainability and ‘Agenda 2030’ has been set as a guide for our behaviour and actions, nothing worthwhile could be achieved unless we redefine our relationship with nature. There is a dire need for robust environmental ethics which must inform our actions and behaviour. We must understand that life on earth is interconnected and any attempt to identify ourselves outside this fabric is fatal. The interconnectedness of life requires harmony and peace with each other because a single broken chain can endanger the whole spectrum

Beyond everything else, we must understand that life has to go on. Sustainability requires that our utilisation of environmental ingredients does not limit their potential to satisfy the basic needs of coming generations. A proverb says “We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children”. Our offensive against the earth undermines both its value in itself and also its potential to sustain itself for coming generations. The onslaught against the environment has already started to backlash. IPCC report has highlighted that “Climate impacts on people and ecosystems are more widespread and severe than expected, and future risks will escalate rapidly with every fraction of a degree of warming”.

In light of this, it is pertinent that we redefine our relationship with this earth. We don’t place ourselves at the centre as it promotes and feeds avaricious and acquisitive behaviour. This has to be done primarily for the sake of the earth itself and also for our own sustenance. The concerns surrounding the earth and the environment are also our existential concerns. We must remember these words of Chief Seattle: “The earth does not belong to man; man belongs to the earth. Man did not weave the web of life; he is merely a strand in it. Whatever he does to the web, he does to himself.” There is a world beyond humans, let us take a pledge to respect it for its own sake.

The writer is pursuing Masters in Political Science at the University of Kashmir, and can be reached at [email protected]

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print