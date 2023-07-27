PhD Scholar Among 3 Arrested For Militant Links: Police

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday arrested a PhD scholar for allegedly motivating youth to join militant ranks and also claimed the arrest of two Over Ground Workers of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and JeM on his disclosure in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

A top police officer said that Kulgam police generated input and was in search of a person with code name “Dr. Sabeel who was motivating, funding and providing logistic support” to the youth of District Kulgam and adjoining areas to join militant ranks.

“Special police teams were constituted to search for this suspect and then to take a legal action,” he said. After systemic efforts, he said, one vehicle (JK18B-4852) was zeroed in.

“The credentials of the vehicle was sought and it came to fore that this vehicle was being used by one Dr. Rubani Bashir son of late Bashir Ahmed Dar of Ashmuji Kulgam,” he said, adding, “Accordingly police naka was established at Ashmuji and Dr Rubani was arrested.” When he was put to sustained questioning, the police officer said, Dr Rubani disclosed his code name as Dr Sabeel.

Dr. Rubani is a PHD scholar from Central University of Kashmir and has also applied for job as assistant professor there, he said.

“During questioning Dr Rubani Bashir disclosed that he has been associated with Jamat-e-Islami from his student days and he has been its member in student wing ( IJT) Islamic Jamat ul Tulbha for 14 years and later on has been a full-fledged member of JEI, he said, adding, “The basic modus operandi of Dr Sabeel was to work for (militant) organization of HM/JeM behind the curtain. He used to identify the youngsters, motivated them, funded them and then made them ready to join (militant) organizations.”

During preliminary investigation, he said, it came to fore that Dr Subeel motivated two youngsters and had made them join the militant ranks. “On the disclosure of Dr Rubani Bashir two OGWs of HM /JeM were arrested.”

Among those arrested include a 17-year-old of Ashmuji Bhan who works as labour and another a 22-year-old Tariq Ahmed Naikoo alias Chawla of Check Wattoo Aharabal who also works as labour, the officer said.

On disclosures by Dr. Rubbani, he said, one Pistol (Chinese ) along with Magaz and nine 9mm live rounds were recovered.

Similarly, he said, on the disclosure of two other accused, one AK 47 magazine and 29 live rounds besides one grenade (Chinese) were recovered.

“In this connection FIR No 143/2023 u/s 13,18,18-B,39/UA(P) Act, stands registered in Police Station Kulgam,” he added. (GNS)

