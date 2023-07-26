Neighbouring countries should speak in one voice against those spreading terror: Par panel

New Delhi:A Parliamentary panel has asked the government to work with neighbouring countries and speak in one voice against nations in the immediate neighbourhood that are engaged in spreading instability and tension in India.

In a report on “India’s Neighbourhood First Policy”, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs said India has been facing threats and continuous tension, instability and heightened possibility of terrorist and militant attacks from its immediate neighbourhood for more than three decades.

“The committee, therefore, desire that India should work towards more closer cooperation amongst the member States in the region to create an environment where all neighbouring countries speak in one voice against the countries engaged in such activities and take proactive steps to counter the menace of terrorism and help to achieve the goal of lasting peace, stability and prosperity in the region,” the committee said in its report tabled in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print