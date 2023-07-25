SKIMS curtails visits of MRs to hospital premises

Srinagar: The SKIMS administration on Tuesday curtailed the visits of Medical Representatives to hospital premises.

“It has been conveyed by Director General Health Services, Government of India and endorsed by Director SKIMS & Ex. Officio Secretary to Government, that all the medications prescribed in Government Hospitals should be Generic Medicines only and not in any case branded medicines,” reads the circular issued by SKIMS.

“In this regard, it is also reiterated that visits of Medical Representatives to Government Hospitals premises are completely curtailed. Any information about new launch may be communicated by e-mail only,” it reads further—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print