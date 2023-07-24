Indo-US relationship much stronger after PM Modi’s maiden state visit to Washington: Biden admin official

Washington: Post the first state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US, the two countries are forging much closer bilateral ties with high-level visits on all fronts, a senior Biden administration official has said, observing that India and the US have never had a stronger relationship than now.

Modi visited the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and met him on all three days of his stay here between June 21 and June 23.

On June 22, the two leaders spent time together for more than eight hours, the official said. Biden also held a private dinner for Modi on June 21.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print