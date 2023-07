Srinagar: A CRPF trooper was injured after being hit by a moving train in Chidhama area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday.

An official said that CRPF trooper was hit by train near Chidhama area resulting injuries the trooper.

He said that he has been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident—(KNO)

