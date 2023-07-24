Police arrest 2 persons, seize 2 vehicles in B’la
BARAMULLA: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have arrested two persons and seized two tractors in Baramulla.
A police party under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg Imtiaz Ahmed-JKPS assisted by SHO PS Tangmarg, seized 02 tractors and arrested 02 drivers for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Ferozpora Nallah Tangmarg. They have been identified as Abdul Rashid Dar son of Late Abdul Gani Dar & Arshed Ahmad War son of Fayaz Ahmad War, both residents of Fajipora Tangmarg.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tangmarg and investigation has been taken up.
“Persons found indulging in illegal extraction activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units,” police said.