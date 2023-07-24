DC Pulwama visits Imambaras, reviews Muharram arrangements

PULWAMA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Dr Basharat Qayoom on Sunday undertook an extensive visit of various Shia populated areas of the district to take a firsthand appraisal of arrangements being made for smooth observance of Muharram proceedings.

The DC visited Markazi Imam Bargah Gangoo, Dangerpora, Wakherwan and Hathkoul and held a detailed interaction with the local Shia people to have first-hand feedback of the arrangements put in place during the Holy Month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

On the occasion, locals flagged-off some demands and issues including medical facilities, repairs of procession routes, cleanliness of lanes and drains, uninterrupted electricity, electricity poles and adequate drinking water facility.

The DC listened to the demands of people patiently and issued on spot instructions to all the concerned departments to fulfill them within stipulated time. He assured the locals that their legitimate demands will be resolved immediately, particularly pertaining to Muharram, so that mourners may not face any difficulty.

On the occasion, the Chief Medical Officer and officers of the Health Department were asked to keep first aid facilities, Medical teams and Ambulances available in the areas and also accompany the processions to ensure immediate first aid/ medical treatment. She was also asked to keep available Pediatrician on call to facilitate the sick children.

Similarly, the DC asked S.E PDD to repair all street lights that have developed snag and make them functional and also ensure uninterrupted electricity during these auspicious days. Whereas Executive Engineer PHE was asked to keep provision of water tanker supply wherever required and carry out repairs of damaged pipes.

Meanwhile, the DC also stressed for cleanliness of lanes and drains within Imambaras and other routes leading to Imambaras and routes through which Muharram processions will pass so that people do not face any difficulty.

The DC was accompanied by Asst. Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Chief Medical Officer, Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers of R&B, PDD, PHE, Naib Tehsildar and other concerned officers.

