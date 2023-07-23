UPSC inducts 31 JKPS officers into IPS

Srinagar: In a historic move, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has approved the induction of 31 Jammu and Kashmir Police Services (JKPS) officers into the Indian Police Services (IPS).

This is the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir that such a large number of JKPS officers have been inducted into the IPS simultaneously.

The decision was reportedly made during a crucial meeting held in New Delhi, attended by representatives from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Chief Secretary, and the Director General of Police (DGP).

Originally, 32 JKPS officers from the 1999 batch were scheduled for induction, but one post was reserved for RK Bhat, SSP, who had missed out on induction in a previous meeting due to an ongoing inquiry. Consequently, 31 officers made it through the selection process and are now officially part of the IPS.

They include Maqsood-ul-Zaman, Mubassir Latifi Ameer, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Suhail Munawar Mir, Rashmi Wazir, Rajeshwar Singh, Sandeep Wazir, Anita Sharma, Sameer Rekhi, Jatinder Singh Johar, Anil Kumar Magotra, Swaran Singh Kotwal, Zahid Naseem Manhas, Dr Koshal Kumar, Ashok Kumar Badwal, Showkat Ahmed Dar, Parshotam Kumar Sharma, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Bakar Hussain Samoon, Firdous Iqbal, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Ranjit Singh Samyal, Mohammad Yaseen Kichloo, Rajinder Kumar Gupta, Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Sanjeev Kumar Khajuria, Rajesh Bali, Zubair Ahmed Khan, Sanjay Kumar Kotwal, Mumtaz Ahmed and Mohammad Aslam.

Two of them including Anil Kumar Magotra and Parshotam Kumar Sharma have retired from the services while two others have opted out of induction.

Besides RK Bhat, one post from the previous quota has also been reserved for Manohar Singh, who too has retired from the services.

