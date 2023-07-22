HC Seeks Details About Filling Up Of Vacancies Of Doctors, Others

Jammu: Expressing concern over shortage of medical officers and non-gazetted posts in Health and Medical Education Department, the High Court of J&K and Ladakh has directed government to inform it about the steps taken to fill up the vacancies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation, a division Bench of Chief Justice N.Kotiswar Singh and Justice M A Chowdhary passed the directions after perusal of a Status Report filed by the Deputy Secretary to Government, Health and Medical Education Department, dated 29th May this year, in which comparative staff strength in the posts of Medical Officers and non-gazetted and Class IV Employees in Jammu Division as well as in Kashmir Division was given.

As per government details, 5876 posts of Medical Officers, non-gazetted and Class IV Employees are vacant in J&K.

“In respect of the Jammu Division the total sanctioned strength of Medical Officers for all districts is 1390 posts of which 726 posts are in position and remaining 664 posts are lying vacant. Similarly, in respect of non-gazetted and Class IV Employees in Jammu Division out of sanctioned strength 6868, only 4379 are filled up with the remaining 2489 vacant,” the court observed, adding, “On the other hand in respect of Kashmir Division total sanctioned strength of Medical Officers is 1467, out of which 1395 are in position and only 72 are lying vacant. Similarly, in case of non-gazetted and Class IV Employees in Kashmir Division, out of sanctioned strength of 8628 posts, 5976 are in position and 2651 are lying vacant.”

Thus, the court said, it indicates a “skewed figure in respect of Jammu Division vis-a-viz Kashmir Division.”

“Under these circumstances, we direct the respondent authorities to indicate the steps taken to fill up the large number of vacancies in respect of Medical Officers as well as the non-gazetted and Class IV Employees in Jammu Division as well as the Kashmir Division,” the court said, adding, “Let the same be placed on record by way of an affidavit. The affidavit shall also indicate the steps taken in respect of far flung areas of Districts of Reasi, Poonch, Ramban, Kupwara, Baramulla, etc.where the vacancies appear to be quite significant.”

The court also directed Deputy Solicitor General of India, to furnish necessary information with regard to health care position in respect of Ladakh without fail on the next date. The case has been listed on August 28.

