Militant Conspiracy Case: NIA Conducts Multiple Raids Across Valley

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency on thursday are carrying multiple raids across Valley in connection with militancy conspiracy case.

Official sources said that this morning, the NIA team along with police and CRPF conducted searches in South Kashmir’s Pulwama, Awantipora and Shopian, and simultaneously in north Kashmir’s Baramulla and Sopore in connection with case pertaining to militancy conspiracy case.

Till this report was being filed, no arrest or recovery was being reported so far.(GNS)

