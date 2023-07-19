KVK Ganderbal celebrates 95th Foundation Day of ICAR

Srinagar :The 95th ICAR Foundation and Technology Days were celebrated at KVK Ganderbal at Shuhama.

At the outset ,Dr. Ishfaq Abidi, Senior Scientist & Head, KVK Ganderbal discribed the history of ICAR and applauded the commendable work done since years which has revolutionised agriculture and allied sectors of the country.

Dr. Abidi informed the participants about the varied role played by the technologies generated under National Research System Particularly High Yielding Variety programme that has ushered Green Revolution in the country.

He emphasised that through the consistent efforts of ICAR, the country has witnessed significant changes in the crop landscape and new technologies, innovations & procedures which have been generated and standardized presenting our country as a leader in prominent sectors.

He further revealed that KVK Ganderbal, under Directorate of Extension and ICAR is religiously devoted for the welfare of the farming community of the district through innovative technology dissemination, validation & adoption.

On the occasion Dr. Abidi felicitated champion farmers of the district for their untiring efforts and dedication.

The first day of celebrations was marked by a mega training cum awareness programme on ‘Quality Feed & Fodder for Livestock Development’.

Dr. Ishfaq Abidi, Senior Scientist & Head described the importance of Livestock sector for the economy of the UT and the dire need of quality feed & fodder infrastructure for better outputs. Various technical sessions were held regarding fodder deficit, clean milk production, mastitis, disease management and Protected cultivation by Dr. Eajaz Ahmad Dar & Dr. Shaheen Farooq (scientists of the KVK). Furthermore, resource persons from Industry & Crop Insurance gave a comprehensive overview of initiatives for the development of fodder resources and new initiatives for the security of various crops through insurance scheme.

The second day was devoted to horticulture sector, latest technologies available in fruit plantation and management, processing and value addition of fruits-especially stone fruits was emphasized by Dr Shafat A Banday. Besides, a special lecture and presentation on entrepreneurship opportunities in the agriculture and horticulture was also organised. Demonstrations on preparation of value-added products was also conducted by Home scientist Dr Rafiya Munshi at the KVK for the farm women to boost entrepreneurship.

The last day emphasised the promotion of backyard poultry and bee keeping as an enterprise.

The Farmers were exposed to new breeds available in poultry and steps towards becoming a successful Apairy farmer. Demonstrations were also conducted on housing of poultry and Apairy management by Dr Farooq A.

Ahanger. Throughout the three days exhibition of technologies developed by the University and KVK Ganderbal for the benefit of the farmers were demonstrated.

The farmers were acquainted with High Density Plantation System, Mushroom Cultivation, Value Addition & Processing, Drone Technology, Horti-Poultry Model & Integrated Farming System. Besides, products like pickles, honey, masala tikkis, herbal teas, jams and jellies were also showcased. The Programme was attended by Scientists, Extension Personnel, rural youth, students, farmers & farm women, SHGs, FIGs, sarpanchs, panchs of the district. The three-day programme concluded with Feedback cum interaction session, wherein the participants raised various queries regarding cultivation of crops and departmental schemes available for the farming community. Dr. Ishfaq Abidi, Senior Scientist & Head thanked ICAR for its generous funding and also expressed gratitude to Hon’ble Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K & Director Extension for their guidance and leadership which inspires Team KVK to work tirelessly.

