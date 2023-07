Srinagar: Four unidentified militants have been killed in a gunfight in Shindhara area of Surankote in Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

Official sources said that the total four militants have been killed so far in the gunfight.

They said that encounter ensued yesterday after security forces on specific information launched cordoned and search operation in the area.

Meanwhile, searches were still underway in the area till this report was being filed.(GNS)

