Poonch: Man swept away in flash floods

Poonch: A man was washed away while crossing a river along with his cattle in a river in Poonch on Sunday, officials said.
They said the person, Maqbool Hussain son of Kalla Hussain of Mohalla Kannas jhullas was swept in the river due to flash floods while he was crossing the river along with his cattle.
A police officer said that the police team along with locals and army personnel launched a rescue operation but when reports last came in, there was trace of him.
