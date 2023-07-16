Over 2 lakh yatries visit cave shrine so far this year

Srinagar: With 21401 Shri Amarnathji pilgrims having ‘dar-shan’ on Sunday, the to-tal count of yatries sur-passed two lakh mark in the first half of July this year. In aggregate, 208415 devotees undertook Pil-grimage during ongoing Amarnath Yatra.15510 males, 5034 fe-males, 617 Children, 238 Sadhus and 02 Sadhvis performed darshan on Saturday.Among the pilgrims was a Ukrainian lady who shared her views about pilgrimage and appreciated smooth and organized arrangements besides praised passion-ate support