Ensure incident-free, smooth Yatra: ADGP To Forces On Ground

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar on Saturday visited Nunwan Base Camp, Pahalgam where he reviewed the security arrangements for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. Besides, he checked the functioning of JPCR & X-Ray Point and held security briefing, a police spokesperson said here.

On his visit, the ADGP Kashmir was accompanied by the Deputy Inspector General of Police SKR, DIG CRPF, SSP Anantnag, Commandant CRPF, Camp Director & other senior officers.

“The purpose of his visit was to assess the security measures put in place and ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims participating in the annual Amarnath Yatra,” the police spokesperson said, adding, “The officers held a comprehensive security briefing to discuss the current situation and strategize further security measures to maintain a peaceful and incident-free yatra.”

The ADGP Kashmir physically inspected deployment of forces on the ground and instructed them for better coordination and joint efforts to achieve incident free and smooth Yatra.

During the visit, Vijay Kumar and the accompanying officers also observed a mock drill to evaluate the preparedness and coordination of the security personnel in dealing with any unforeseen circumstances including militant threats that may arise during the pilgrimage, he said.

The drill focused on rapid response, crowd management, and evacuation procedures.

“ADGP physically checked function of JPCR and Drone management Centre,” he said, adding, “Later on, all officers visited to several naka points and interacted with personnel and officers deployed on the ground.”

Beside ADGP instructed SSP Anantnag to take action against OGWs and conduct regular CASO along with SFs in vulnerable areas of yatra routes.

The spokesperson said that the ADGP Kashmir expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements put in place for the Amarnath Yatra. “He acknowledged the efforts of the security forces, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), in ensuring the safety of the pilgrims and maintaining peace in the region”.

He said that the safety and security of the pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath Yatra have always been of paramount importance. “The yatra holds immense religious significance as pilgrims undertake a challenging trek to the holy Amarnath Cave, situated in the picturesque Himalayas.”

ADGP Kashmir also appreciated the efforts of stakeholders involved in the pilgrimage arrangements including the representatives from organizations responsible for infrastructure maintenance, medical services, and other essential support systems, the spokesperson added.

