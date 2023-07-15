PM Modi assures India’s full support for UAE’s COP-28 presidency

Abu Dhabi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured India’s full support for UAE’s COP28 presidency as he held productive talks with the UN climate conference’s President-designate Sultan Al Jaber on ways to further sustainable development here on Saturday.

Modi arrived here in the capital of the UAE following his successful two-day visit to Paris where he joined French President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour and signed several agreements to strengthen bilateral ties.

“Had a very productive meeting with Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, the President-designate of @COP28_UAE. Our discussions focused on ways to further sustainable development. Highlighted India’s contribution in this direction, in particular our emphasis on Mission LiFE,” he tweeted.

