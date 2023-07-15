India-France defence cooperation strong pillar of ties: PM Modi

Paris:Describing India-France defence cooperation as a strong pillar of the ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday indicated the possibility of the two sides jointly manufacturing key military platforms for friendly third countries as well.

Modi made the comments at a joint media event with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace ahead of their wide-ranging talks.

The prime minister said the co-production and co-development of new technologies by the two countries will be discussed at the talks.

