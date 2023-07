Ex-militant booked under PSA in Bandipora

Bandipora: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday booked a former militant and member of APHC under Public Safety Act (PSA) in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Bandipora police in a Tweet, said that Ameer Hamza, an ex-militant, from Quilmuqam village was involved in anti-national activities.

“Bandipora Police booked one ex terrorist & member of APHC namely Ameer Hamza Shah R/o Quilmuqam Bandipora under PSA and lodged him in District Jail Baramulla, for his continuous involvement in anti National activities,” police tweeted—

