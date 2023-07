Bandipora: An unidentified body was found in Gamroo area in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, officials said.

They said that the body was sighted by passersby near Gamroo Gundqaisar bridge following which police was informed.

A police team has reached the site and taken the body into its possession.

Confirming the recovery of the body, a police official said that they are ascertaining the identity of the deceased.

