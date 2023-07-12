American devotees of Lord Shiva pay obeisance at Amarnath cave shrine in J&K

Srinagar:Two Americans from California have perhaps become the first foreign pilgrims to undertake the Amarnath Yatra to the holy cave shrine of Lord Shiva in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

In a video released by the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, the two men, who have not been named, talk about their journey.

“We stay at a temple ashram in California. For years, we have dreamt of coming here for this yatra. We have watched ‘aarti’ videos on YouTube every day for the last few years. It is hard, impossible to describe how we feel. We just have incredible gratitude and are very happy,” one of them said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print