Landslide Hits Bus, Kills 2 People In Doda

Jammu: Two people were killed and another was injured in a landslide in Gandoh area of Doda district on Sunday, officials said.
They said that at about 0800 hours, a bus (JK02BD-8287) plying from Gawari Gandoh to Jammu came under slide near Bhanghroo Gandoh, trapping three people.
Immediately, a rescue operation was launched and brought to SDH Gandoh for treatment. Two people namely Amir Sohail son of Abdul Qayoom of Kahara and Mudasir Ali son of Nissar Ahmed of Halore Changa were declared brought dead and third person is stated to be stable till now. SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom confirmed it.
