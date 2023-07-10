Flood Threats Ebbs As Skies Clear In Kashmir

Srinagar: People living in the low-lying areas of Kashmir, including Srinagar city, heaved a sigh of relief on Sunday as a flood threat eased due to a dip in the water level in the Jhelum river following improvement in weather conditions, officials said here.

The Jhelum was flowing above the danger mark at Sangam in Anantnag district and Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar since Saturday evening, bringing back the nightmares of 2014 when massive floods inundated vast areas of the Kashmir valley.

Officials said that the water level in south Kashmir’s Sangam gauge crossed the flood alarm mark of 21-f around 2000 hours on Saturday last but at 10 p.m. on Sunday it was flowing at 18.51-ft.

At Pampore, it was flowing at 5.14m against flood-mark of 5.0m at 10 p.m. while at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar, it was at 18.98 feet against the alarm level of 18-feet and flood level of 21-feet, the officials said.

At Asham in northern Kashmir’s Bandipora district, the official said, the Jhelum level was at 13.05ft, almost 1.5-ft below the mark when flood alert is sounded there.

As the skies cleared up to give way to sunshine, the locals are hopeful that they have already seen the worst for now.

“It has been raining for the last two days and the water level is rising. We saw a similar phenomenon during the 2014 floods. Thankfully, the rains have stopped since Saturday but if there are more rains, then there is danger. We are cautious and apprehensive about the rising level as the water is above normal,” Mohammad Athar, a city resident, said.

Omar, who lives on the banks of the Jhelum here, said, “The water level has increased due to rainfall over the last two days. If the water level rises further, entire Kashmir is in danger of floods.”

Idris Khan said he has moved his belongings to the first floor of his house due to the rising water level in the river.

“We have moved our belongings from the ground floor as the Jhelum is flowing close to the danger mark and the water can overflow,” Khan said.

Flash floods have been reported from many areas in south Kashmir, including Kulgam district, but there are no reports of any major damage.

