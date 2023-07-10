Defence Minister Rajnath Singh discusses deepening of bilateral ties with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim

Kuala Lumpur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called on Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim and held talks with his Malaysian counterpart Mohamad Hasan here on Monday and discussed ways to further deepen bilateral defence ties.

Singh arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday on a three-day visit aimed at further boosting bilateral defence and strategic ties.

“Called on the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Mr @anwaribrahim in Kuala Lumpur. Deeply appreciate his positive approach and interest towards further deepening India-Malaysia bilateral relations,” he tweeted.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print